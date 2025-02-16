No nation can develop without mathematics – Prof Ibrahim Seini

, Dean of the Department of Physical Sciences at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Nyankpala has said no nation can develop without mathematics.

He explained that mathematics played a critical role in unlocking the potential in students and preparing them for opportunities for the future.

Professor Seini said this while delivering the 17th professorial inaugural lecture in fulfilment of his appointment as a Professor of Applied Mathematics in Tamale.

He said mathematics drove innovation and was key to addressing global challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and cyber security, among others.

“Mathematics opens numerous opportunities to students in virtually all fields of studies, its influence has expanded to areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning and climate science” he added.

The lecture was delivered under the theme “Beyond Computations: Mathematics is Key to National Development” and was attended by various stakeholders in academia, including some traditional authorities from the Northern Region.

He explained that mathematics was key to national development, adding that it had been a major part of human civilization throughout history, and was fundamental to advances in science, technology, engineering, and philosophy.

Professor Seini, emphasized that “It is essential to bridge the gender and diversity gaps by encouraging underrepresented groups to participate in mathematical science disciplines to ensure a diverse talent pool necessary to foster innovation and inclusive development.”

He further underscored the need for the establishment of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Model Senior High Schools by Government across the country.

“The establishment of these schools should not adversely affect traditional schools in terms of infrastructure and equipment” he added.

Professor Sheini, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, a Master of Science Degree in Control Systems Engineering at the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom and the first doctoral student of the Department of Mathematics at UDS, and earned a doctorate degree in mathematics in 2011.

Source: GNA