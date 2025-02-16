Regional Minister announces investigation into burning of excavators

Ms Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, the chairperson of the Eastern Regional Security Council, has announced a probe into the burning of earthmoving equipment at Fante Obuohu in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The declaration came after she was informed that tensions had risen as local residents are accusing the Forestry Commission of reportedly lighting four excavators on fire over continued mining activities in some portions of the Atiwa Forest.

According to the Minister, the Regional Security Council, which recently met to discuss ways to combat the operations of illicit mining activities did not approve the burning of excavators.

“We want the President to look into this, so, we know who is behind it and how it happened. We commiserate with you; please calm down and leave the scene since your life is crucial to us. We don’t want any conflicts after this so that we can concentrate on the problem and find the main cause,” she stated.

President John Mahama, meantime, has pledged to revoke all mining permits in forest reserves.

The Eastern Region, major rivers including Densu River, stretching 116 km from the Atiwa Forest to the Weija Dam, is facing severe degradation due to intensified irresponsible mining activities in several communities.

Mr Kaba Abakeh, Assistant Basin Officer at the Water Resources Commission in Koforidua, also shared concerns about the Densu River.

He reported that the turbidity level upstream at Potrase exceeds 1,000 NTU, an indication of significant pollution linked to illegal mining activities.

He noted that the majority of river bodies in the Eastern Region have been impacted by galamsey, except the Volta Lake at Akosombo, which has not been affected by illegal mining activities.

Ghana’s Forestry Commission estimates that approximately 6.6 million hectares of the country’s 8.2 million hectares of forest trees have been depleted over the years due to indiscriminate human activities.

Currently, the country’s remaining forest cover of 1.6 million hectares is under threat from illegal mining, logging, and other human activities.

Source: GNA