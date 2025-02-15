Mahama advocates reform of UN Security Council 

President John Dramani Mahama has advocated urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany, President Mahama reiterated that the UNSC reform was necessary to reflect the current geopolitical reality.

The Munich Security Conference, which brings together leaders worldwide, is a crucial platform for dialogue on international security.

President Mahama said the UN itself had carried out many reforms, in terms of trying to increase efficiency in all the agencies that it had; saying “but one place that has remained static, archaic, a moribund, is the Security Council”.

He said the developing world and the third world had been advocating constantly for a reform of the Security Council in order that it responds to the realities of today’s world.

“Unfortunately, we’re not speaking with one voice. I think that the main issue that is a stumbling block to the reform of the Security Council is the question of the veto,” President Mahama said.

“And so, I think that one, let’s expand the Council, let’s add additional permanent members. And after we have expanded the Council, we can discuss the veto.”

President Mahama reiterated that the veto should not be a stumbling block in adding permanent members to the Security Council.

He said however, that was one aspect of the United Nations that was in need of urgent reform to respond to today’s challenges.

“The UN becomes more relevant even today in a fragmented world, because when there’s fragmentism, we need more multilateralism. We need more global cooperation,” he stated.

“We have more challenges today, climate change and all that. We need to work together. We can’t leave this planet.

This is the only planet we have. And the only way we can save this planet is if we are working together.”

He said that was why the UN was even more important today than it was even after the end of the Second World War.

“And so, we need to take the bull by the horns. We need to reform the Security Council. And we all need to work together to make this planet habitable for us.” President Mahama stated.

Source: GNA