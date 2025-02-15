There’s no security threat in Bono Region now – Minister 

Mr Joseph Adae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister has welcomed the peace and stability of the region and pledged to work hard to maintain and strengthen it for the purpose of progressive development.

“In fact, there is no serious security threat in the Region,” he stated, however called for concerted efforts to resolve chieftaincy disputes which he added brought about breaches of the peace of the region.

“I can promise you that though we have some chieftaincy disputes, there is absolute peace in the region,” Mr Akwaboa stated when interacting with the media in Sunyani on Friday.

He therefore urged the media to remain circumspect in their reportage and avoid unguarded reports that could potentially create problems and thereby disturb the prevailing peace of the region and thwart development efforts.

“What I only require from the media is your support to bring the development of the region to the next level.

In fact, you have liberty to report about anything, however, you must also be guarded enough and crosscheck your facts well,” Mr Akwaboa advised.

He highlighted the economic potential of the region, saying with the support from the media, he would be able to drive investments into the poultry and cashew sectors to create more jobs for the youth in the region.

Mr Akwaboa said what he detested most was corruption and illegalities and rallied the support of the media towards fighting corruption, illegal mining, and logging in the local communities.

Source: GNA