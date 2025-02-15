Dame criticises Attorney-General for discontinuing prosecution of NDC bigwigs    

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame has criticised Dr Dominic Ayine, current Attorney General for rationalising his decision to discontinue the prosecution of some high profile National Democratic Congress (NDC) men.

According to the Former Attorney General and Minster of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayini, the Attorney General (AG), in a rather unconventional manner, had maligned him and peddled a host of untruths, half-truths and misinformation against him.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr Yeboah Dame stated that throughout his tenure as Attorney-General, he never made any comment or passed judgment on the work of any of his predecessors even though he was often at the receiving end of many unsavoury remarks from sections of the populace, particularly, personalities in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Since leaving office, I have also stayed clear of subjecting the work of my successor to any form of assessment, leaving that to discerning Ghanaians to do,” he said.

Mr Dame disclosed that since Dr Ayine was sworn in as Attorney General on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, by Friday, January 24, 2025, he abandoned the appeal by the State in Republic vrs Ato Forson and two others.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Dr Ayine withdrew the case against Dr. Stephen Opuni and 2 Others, resulting in the complete whitewash of their “crimes” by an acquittal and discharge through the backdoor. On 29th January 2025, he entered another withdrawal in Republic Vrs. Ofosu Ampofo & another, again resulting in an acquittal and discharge of the accused.

On 30th January, 2025, Dr. Ayine withdrew two different cases against Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, resulting in his acquittal and discharge in one and a discharge in the other, he said.

He said there were more withdrawals and nolle prosequi to be entered by the NDC government through the Attorney-General in the subsequent days.

Mr Dame also stated that these developments irresistibly pointed to only one conclusion - a calculated, preconceived ploy on the part of the NDC to wipe out all criminal cases pending against its leading members and officials of the John Mahama Government and clear them of wrongdoing, not by the courts, but through their Attorney-General.

He said there is no precedent for this kind of conduct in the Fourth Republic, adding that throughout the two 8-year terms of the NPP in Government, no Attorney-General appointed by either President J. A. Kufuor or President Akufo-Addo withdrew criminal charges or filed nolle prosequi in cases involving leading members of the NPP or senior members of the government.

He explained that by the time the NPP assumed power in 2017, all the cases filed by the erstwhile NDC government against some Ministers and appointees of the Kufuor government had been contested fully in the courts and won.

“We secured acquittals through the courts, and not by resorting to delay tactics in the hope that an Akufo-Addo appointed Attorney-General would come and withdraw the cases and procure an acquittal,” he added.

Source: GNA