GIPC to realign foreign direct Investments priorities to 24-hour economy policy   

Mr. Simon Madjie, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has announced an operational realignment of investment priorities to bolster the government’s flagship “24-hour economy” policy.

During his speech at a meeting with staff, Mr. Madjie emphasized that streamlining GIPC’s activities to support non-stop business operations would be critical to attracting global investors and accelerating economic growth.

The CEO said central to this strategy was the modernization of the GIPC Act, a legislative review initiated under former leadership, which he pledged to finalize swiftly.

He said the updated framework would introduce measures to expedite investor registrations, enhance digital service delivery, and align incentives with sectors pivotal to 24-hour operations, such as manufacturing, logistics, and technology.

“To compete globally, we must ensure investors can operate seamlessly at any hour. This demands agile systems and collaborative governance,” he said.

He said key reforms include slashing bureaucratic delays through inter-agency partnerships, particularly with regulators like the Registrar-General’s Department and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Mr Madjie said by harmonizing processes, GIPC aimed to enable after-hours business registrations, tax clearances, and permit approvals which are cornerstones of the 24-hour economy vision.

The CEO revealed plans to establish regional investment desks across all 16 regions, staffed by directors tasked with identifying and promoting district-level opportunities suited for round-the-clock ventures.

“From agribusiness processing in the Northern Region to tech parks in Greater Accra, we’re tailoring solutions that match investor needs with local potential,” he added.

The CEO said complementing these efforts, GIPC would launch an ‘AfterTa Desk’ to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ensuring Ghanaian businesses and investors capitalize on continental market access.

Mr. Madjie stressed that AfCFTA’s tariff reductions and trade corridors were key to the 24-hour policy, enabling faster cross-border logistics and night-time production cycles.

He promised capacity-building initiatives for GIPC staff and highlighted the need for “a skilled team equipped to handle investor inquiries and approvals at all hours.”

He said training programmes on digital tools and investor relations would be prioritized to meet the demands of a non-stop economy.

Mr. Madjie reaffirmed Ghana’s openness for business and called for private-sector collaboration to build infrastructure, such as reliable energy and digital networks, essential for sustaining 24-hour operations.

Mr. Yofi Grant, Former CEO GIPC, who attended the handover ceremony, endorsed the strategy and urged staff to support Madjie’s vision.

“The 24-hour economy is not just a slogan; it’s a transformative agenda. GIPC’s realignment will signal Ghana’s readiness to investors worldwide,” Grant said.

