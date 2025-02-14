Ken Ofori-Atta notified Chief of Staff of his trip – Lawyers   

Lawyers for Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, a former Minister of Finance, say their client gave notice to the former Chief of Staff in early January and more recently to the current Chief of Staff of his trip abroad.

The lawyers said their client was currently undergoing medical observation and tests culminating in medical decisions to be taken in due course as to the way forward with treatment.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Tuesday declared Mr Ofori-Atta as a fugitive from justice.

The former Minister is being investigated for alleged corruption and corruption-related offences.

Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo, one of the lawyers, said they were informed by their client that a letter dated January 24, 2025, was left at their client’s security post for his attention.

He said their client had been out of the country and therefore not in his home in Ghana at the time and that the said letter had been brought to their attention on the instructions of their client, who was still out of Ghana.

He said the said letter was inviting their client to attend in person at the OSP Offices on Monday February 10, 2025, at IO am and after that he would have a better idea of when he was able to proceed to Ghana.

“We are therefore humbly bringing to your attention that we shall give you notice of his arrival in the country so as to reschedule your invitation to him for the purposes as stated in the heading of your letter under reference,” he added.

He said they were, however, able and willing to provide the Office with any information the Office might require until their client returns for any in–person investigations outlined in the said letter.

This was the responses to the letter from the OSP for the former Minister to offer himself for questioning at their Office.

The former Minister is being investigated for contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority for the stated objective of the enhancement of revenue assurance In the downstream petroleum sector, upstream petroleum production, and minerals and metals resources value chain.

Other offences are termination of a Distribution, Loss Reduction and Associated Network Improvement Project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC) and procurement of contractors and materials.

The rest are activities and payments In respect of the National Cathedral project and activities and payments in respect of a contract awarded by the Ministry of Health (initially commenced by the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives) to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for purchases and after-sales service and maintenance of 307 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 305 CDI ambulances for the National Ambulance Service.

Source: GNA