The sad state of the Kwame Nkrumah interchange

As a people, we really know how to destroy everything that we should cherish. Otherwise, how could we allow the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, which should have been a national monument of pride, to become a den for social misfits from all parts of the world.

When the interchange was completed, it was meant to be a symbol of modern urban development in Accra. Unfortunately, like everything that we have not taken good care of, it has become an alarming illustration of the capital’s growing social crisis, with foreign nationals, homeless individuals, and various groups turning the facility into an informal settlement, and which can be described as a “slum.”

The $74 million interchange, inaugurated in 2016, and was described as “Circle Dubai,” now presents a stark contrast between its architectural grandeur and the humanitarian crisis unfolding beneath its spans. Recent assessments reveal an unprecedented occupation of the facility’s pavements and underground spaces by homeless individuals, including a significant number of foreign nationals with young children.

“What we’re witnessing is deeply troubling,” says Social Welfare Officer Martha Dodoo. “We have seen children as young as one or two years being used to solicit alms from commuters. These children are being exposed to harsh weather conditions and various forms of danger.”

The situation has evolved beyond a simple case of homelessness into a complex web of social issues. Reports indicate that some occupants have begun dismantling the interchange’s infrastructure, removing pavement bricks to construct makeshift shelters. The underground sections, designed as pedestrian walkways, have become notorious for drug use and other illicit activities.

Security expert Kofi Mensah notes, “The interchange has essentially become a parallel community operating outside the formal structures of society. The presence of organized groups engaging in various forms of illegal activities poses serious security concerns for commuters and nearby businesses.”

The phenomenon of foreign nationals such as Malians, dominating these spaces has added another layer of complexity to the situation. Many arrive with young children and engage in aggressive begging, sometimes resulting in confrontations with pedestrians who decline to give alms.

“The hostility faced by commuters who refuse to give money is particularly concerning,” says Market trader Abena Owusu, who uses the interchange daily. “Some of these individuals become verbally abusive, making it uncomfortable and sometimes frightening to use the facility.”

The deteriorating conditions prompted Child Rights International to file a lawsuit seeking to address the issue of streetism and child exploitation. However, the court’s dismissal of the case has left advocates frustrated and searching for alternative solutions.

“The court’s decision was disappointing,” says Child Rights International Executive Director Bright Appiah. “We believe there’s a fundamental need to protect these children from exploitation while addressing the broader social issues that lead to such situations.”

Local authorities face multiple challenges in addressing the situation. The presence of foreign nationals requires diplomatic considerations, while the humanitarian aspects demand careful handling to avoid rights violations.

The Department of Social Welfare acknowledges the complexity of the situation. “We’re dealing with multiple vulnerable groups – homeless individuals, children, migrants – each requiring different interventions,” explains Department spokesperson Joyce Amankwah. “Simply removing people without addressing the underlying issues would be neither effective nor humane.”

The deterioration of the interchange’s infrastructure is another pressing concern. Engineers estimate significant damage to the facility’s auxiliary structures, particularly the pedestrian walkways and drainage systems. The removal of pavement bricks not only poses safety risks but also accelerates the deterioration of the facility.

Urban planning expert Dr. Kwesi Amponsah suggests that the situation reflects broader urban management challenges. “This is symptomatic of our failure to anticipate and plan for social impacts when developing major infrastructure. We need integrated approaches that consider both physical infrastructure and social services,” Amponsah added.

Meanwhile, local businesses report declining customer numbers due to safety concerns. “People are afraid to visit our shops, especially in the evening,” says business owner James Quartey. “The situation is affecting our livelihoods,” he said.

Attempts by law enforcement to address the situation have yielded limited results, with cleared areas being reoccupied within days. The police cite the need for a coordinated approach involving multiple agencies and stakeholders.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, calls are growing for a comprehensive intervention that addresses both the humanitarian aspects and infrastructure preservation. Suggestions include establishing designated shelters, implementing coordinated social services, and enhancing security measures.

However, without clear jurisdiction and coordinated action between various government agencies, the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange remains a vivid illustration of Accra’s growing urban challenges, where infrastructure development and social crisis intersect in plain view of the public.

The situation demands urgent attention not just for the preservation of a key infrastructure asset, but more importantly, for the protection of vulnerable individuals, especially children, who find themselves caught in this complex social crisis.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah