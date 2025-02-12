Government revokes all appointments, recruitments made after December 7, 2024 

The government has revoked all appointments and recruitments made in the Public Service of Ghana by the former Akufo-Addo Administration after December 7, 2024.

A circular issued to all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies by Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “Consistent with government pronouncement in relation to near end of tenure appointments and recruitments, wish to bring to your attention that all appointments and recruitments made in the Public Services of Ghana after 7th December, 2024 are not in compliance with established good governance practices and principles”.

He said accordingly, all Heads of Government Institutions were requested to take the necessary steps to annul any such appointments or recruitments and submit a comprehensive report on the actions taken to his Office by 17 February 2025.

“Your cooperation in this matter is highly appreciated,” it added.

Source: GNA