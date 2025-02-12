OSP declares former Finance Minister Ofori-Atta wanted to answer charges on National Cathedral and others

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, a former Minister of Finance of Ghana, has been declared wanted by the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP). He is wanted to answer charges on activities and payments in respect of the National Cathedral project and others.

The 66-year-old Mr Ofori-Atta was the Minister of Finance between 2017 and 2024.

He is currently out of the country. According to the OSP, he left Ghana on or around January 2, 2025. The OSP stated clearly that based on communications between the Office and Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawyers, he has no intention of returning to the country.

In a press briefing today February 12, 2025, the Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Adjebeng told journalists that he had signed a directive declaring a high-profile person a fugitive from justice, and that high profile person is Mr Ofori-Atta, he said.

According to the Special Prosecutor, Mr Ofori-Atta who has informed the OSP that he would be outside the country indefinitely for medical reasons is wanted to answer charges in respect of several cases including the following: contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority for the stated objective of the enhancement of revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, upstream petroleum production, and minerals and metals resources value chain; termination of a Distribution, Loss Reduction and Associated Network Improvement Project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC); procurement of contractors and materials; and activities and payments in respect of the National Cathedral project; and activities and payments in respect of a contract awarded by the Ministry of Health (initially commenced by the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives) to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for purchases and after-sales service and maintenance of 307 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 305 CDI ambulances for the National Ambulance Service; and payments out of and utilization of the Tax Refund Account of Ghana Revenue Authority.

Read the full details of the briefing here.

The OSP announced further that it has also commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the operations of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) – especially regarding payments made in respect of Agyapa Royalties Limited; Small Scale Mining Incubation Programme (SSMIP); Quarry Value Addition Programme (QVAP); Asante Gold Corporation; ElectroChem Ghana Limited; Lithium Asset (projected lithium-focused exploration and development corporation); Gold Asset 2 (Enchi gold project); all other investments by MIIF; funds expended on the Chairman of the Board of Directors; the operational funds of MIIF; purchase of parcel of land for intended office building; contracts and agreements entered into by MIIF; and publications by MIIF.

It said, the investigation targets two former officials and two serving officials of the Fund.

It added that it has also commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of an alleged embezzlement of GH¢1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The investigation primarily targets the Coordinator of the UPPF, Jacob Amuah; NPA staff, Freda Tandoh, Wendy Ashong Newman, and a former Chief Executive of NPA, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi