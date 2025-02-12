Effutu records 300 suspected cholera cases, 29 confirmed, two deaths 

The Effutu Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has confirmed 29 of the 300 suspected cholera cases with two deaths, between October 2024 and February 11, 2025.

The occurrences were reported mostly from Penkyi, Eyipey and Dayasaw, the east and west communities in the Winneba Municipality.

Dr Brown Pauletle, the Municipal Director of Effutu Health Services, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Winneba Municipal Hospital was promptly treating the patients and therefore appealed for more protective materials and support to manage the cases.

She said the deaths were preventable, as four of the patients arrived late at hospital in critical condition and two were already deceased upon arrival.

The current situation had prompted urgent calls for preventive measures to check further transmission, urging the public to adhere to hygienic protocols that were widely practised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These measures, including frequent hand washing, the use of sanitisers, and meticulous handling of food and water, were deemed crucial in curtailing the spread of the disease.

“By taking these preventive measures, we can reduce the risk of cholera transmission and protect communities from this debilitating disease,” she added.

Dr Pauletle underscored the importance of seeking prompt medical attention at healthcare facilities when experiencing symptoms like acute diarrhoea and dehydration to reduce the likelihood of severe illness or fatality from cholera.

“Our primary concern has been the fatalities. The figures, yes, but a considerable number of them were brought in critically ill, signifying delayed care and attention,” she said.

She noted that lack of drainage systems portable water and toilets, overcrowding in homes, camps, or other areas could increase the risk of transmission, while weak immune systems due to malnutrition could make individuals more susceptible to infection.

Source: GNA