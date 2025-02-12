National Roads Authority: Former chairman slams ministry for suspending Road Act 

The immediate past Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Osei-Nyarko, has criticised the Ministry of Roads and Highways for suspending the implementation of the National Roads Authority 2024 Act 1118.

According to Mr Osei-Nyarko, the Executive arm of government did not have the power to suspend an Act of Parliament.

“If the executive arm has an issue, they know the procedure and what to do. Come to Parliament with an amendment of the portion they feel there is an issue with,” he said during an interview with a section of the media in Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Osei-Nyarko expressed shock and disappointment at the sector Minister, Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, for issuing a statement suspending the Act, despite previously criticising the former government for abolishing road tolls.

He advised the Minister to “move cautiously” and withdraw the press release, apologise to Parliament and the people of Ghana for taking a decision he did not have the power to take.

Mr Osei-Nyarko, also the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru explained that the Act was designed to address long-standing challenges in the road sector, including duplication of roles among agencies.

“We want to utilise the little resources we have. Having one Authority to manage all these three agencies is a very good thing,” he said.

The former chairman emphasised that the Act was passed after extensive consultation and significant resources were spent. “… Only for the new government led by its Minister to issue a press statement that it has suspended the implementation of an Act of Parliament. The question is, does the Executive arm of government have such powers?”

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced the suspension of the implementation of the National Roads Authority Act 2024 (Act 1118) to allow for further stakeholder engagement.

Parliament passed Act 1118 in July 2024 to streamline the management of Ghana’s road infrastructure by merging the Ghana Highway Authority, the Department of Urban Roads, and the Department of Feeder Roads into a unified structure for improved management and coordination.

In a statement issued on February 7, the Ministry explained that the decision to suspend the Act’s implementation stems from the Government’s commitment to addressing significant concerns raised by key stakeholders.

Source: GNA