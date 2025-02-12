CKT-UTAS gets accreditation for BSc midwifery programme

The Clement Kubindiwo Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) in Navrongo, Upper East Region, has received professional accreditation to run a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree programme in midwifery.

Professor Albert Luguterah, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, disclosed this at the fifth matriculation ceremony for freshmen and women for the 2024/2025 academic year.

“I am happy to say that this year, we have also received professional accreditation to run BSc Midwifery programme, which we will be admitting students into, very soon,” the VC said.

He added that in the 2023/2024 academic year, the university received accreditation to run BSc General Nursing, Pediatrics Nursing, and Medical Laboratory Science programmes for which students, who were enrolled, joined in this year’s matriculation.

Guided by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), the VC said the university ensured all its programmes were accredited and indicated that programmes due for reaccreditation were undergoing the necessary processes.

He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to follow due process, saying “We reaffirm our commitment to following accreditation processes before advertising any programmes.”

Touching on the 2024/2025 admission process, Professor Luguterah said the university received a total of 2,758 applications for both postgraduate and undergraduate programmes for the academic year.

He stated that 1,891 candidates out of the number were admitted, and while 1,389 candidates accepted the offers, 1,081 out of the number were undergraduate and 308 postgraduate students duly registered for their respective programmes.

The VC told the students that the mandate of CKT-UTAS was to provide higher education, undertake research, and disseminate knowledge related to development through the integration of Technology and Applied Sciences.

“Guided by this mandate, our vision is to transform this university into a world-class institution where excellence and good work ethics are paramount.

“We assure you of a holistic education where student interest is prioritized, critical thinking and innovation are our hallmarks, and you are equipped to make a positive impact in society after your studies,” he said.

He reminded the fresh students that their primary aim in the university was academic pursuit, and added that “Challenges will arise, and I urge you to seek advice and solutions from appropriate authorities to navigate them, be resilient and perseverant until you achieve your academic goal.”

Professor Luguterah said the university was a secular community, which management valued students’ social life on campus, and admonished them to engage in authorized student clubs, associations, and extracurricular activities, including religious organizations which contribute positively to their holistic training.

“Familiarize yourself with the university’s rules and regulations to avoid any breaches. The student support system here is vibrant. Contact the Office of Dean of Student Affairs for social issues and your departments for academic clarifications,” he told the students.

Source: GNA