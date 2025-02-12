Health Minister summoned to parliament on recent outbreak of disease

Parliament has asked the Minister of Health to appear before it within one week to brief the house on the steps being taken to deal with the recent outbreaks of some infectious diseases.

The First Deputy Speaker, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, gave the order following a statement made by the minority leader of parliament, Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin on the floor of parliament.

The minority leader in a statement said over 400 cases of cholera have been reported in the Effutu municipality.

He therefore called on parliament to ask the Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh to appear before house to brief members on steps being taken to address the outbreak in the Effutu area.

He said the situation is serious and urged the ministry of health to step in with essential items to safe lives.

Other members of parliament In various contributions to support the statement, said the chorela outbreak is all over the Central region and asked for urgent steps to be taken to curb the spread of the disease.

The issue of providing safe water for communities and tackling sanitation in various communities also came up for discussion.’

The recent outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis was also discussed.

The minister of health is expected to also brief the house on this disease as well.

In another development, members of parliament stressed on the need to support and encourage young girls to get into the science and technology space to keep up with global changes and also to empower them be relevant in these field.

Members of parliament were contributing to a statement on the international day of women in science.

They said more girls should go into the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics field and urged teachers to support girls so they are not left behind.

By Eunice Menka