Minority criticises NDC government for dropping charges against former officials 

The Minority Caucus in Parliament Tuesday criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for withdrawing charges against some former officials, including Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and Dr Johnson Asiamah.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps in Parliament, Mr John Darko, a New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Suame said the Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, allegedly exercised his power under section 59(2)(b)ii of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960, Act 30, to discontinue the prosecutions.

He said the cases involved various charges, including alleged fraudulent breach of trust, money laundering, conspiracy to commit crime, and violations of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Act.

He said: “The trials had been ongoing for several years, with some at advanced stages.”

The Caucus argued that the withdrawal of charges was “highly discriminatory” and grants “immunity from future prosecution” to the accused persons.

Mr Darko said ordinary Ghanaians facing similar charges had not been given the same treatment.

“This unprecedented act of clearing and whitewashing people of gargantuan financial and other offences in Ghana by the newly appointed NDC A-G and the John Mahama Government is very scandalous,” he said

He also questioned why the NDC government chose to withdraw these specific cases, asking, “Is the A-G saying that there is no responsibility for the financial offences committed against the people for which the accused persons were standing trial?”

According to the Caucus, the development had sparked concerns about the administration of justice in Ghana, with many wondering if the country is becoming a “banana republic.”

“… We now live in a country where former officials of NDC are treated differently from other Ghanaians. Fellow Ghanaians, please if you are facing any criminal prosecution, go to the AG office and ask the charges to be dropped as they have done for the accused persons named here because we are all Ghanaians entitled to equal treatment under the law,” he said.

Source: GNA