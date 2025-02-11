Ghana continues abysmal standing on global Corruption Perception Index 2024

Ghana’s position on the global Corruption Perception Index (CPI) published annually by Transparency International has dipped.

The ranking of 180 countries on a score of 100 shows Ghana scoring 42 in the 2024 Index. For four years Ghana had remained stagnant scoring 43, a disappointing score for the country.

With a score of 42, Ghana ranks 80 in the world and ranks 11 among 49 sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries included in the Index,

Seychelles with a score of 72 ranks 18 in the world and is number one in SSA as the least corrupt country, followed by Cabo Verde with a score of 62 and ranked 35 in the world, then comes Botswana with a score of 57 and ranked at 43 in the world. Rwanda with a score of 57 is fourth and followed by Mauritius with a score of 51; Burkina Faso scored 41, South Africa, 41, and Tanzania 41.

According to the Ghana Integrity Initiative, in Ghana, corruption remains a significant challenge, particularly in the allocation of mining licenses, where abuse of power and discretion threaten the integrity of natural resources such as forests and water bodies.

“A striking example is the recent attack on three staff members of the Multimedia Group Limited, including journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, by armed men allegedly working for Edelmetallum Resources Limited, a mining company in the Ashanti Region. This incident highlights the dangers faced by journalists and the broader implications of corruption in the mining sector,” it said.

It added that over the past decade corruption remains a critical governance issue influencing citizens decisions on the performance of governments across the globe.

Despite several efforts to address this menace, Ghana’s performance on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is still below the average of 50 out of a 100 clean score, it added.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi