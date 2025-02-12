ECOWAS Court starts final training on Electronic Case Management System ahead of official launch

President of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, on Monday officially opened the final phase of the General Group Training on the new Electronic Case Management System (ECMS) at the Zuma Resorts, Niger state, Nigeria.

This comprehensive session for Judges, Head Case Managers, Case Managers, and other key staff is a critical step towards preparing for the official Go-Live of the system, scheduled for April 2025.

“This marks the final session in a series of training programs designed to equip all stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and to validate all system modifications, ensuring that the ECMS workflow aligns fully with the Court’s relevant texts and regulations,” the President stated.

He emphasised the significance of this session, which followed a successful Quality Assurance Workshop that allowed stakeholders to review the ECMS workflow, incorporate feedback from previous training sessions held in Lomé, Accra, and Praia, propose updates, and ensure compliance with the Court legal framework, including the Instructions to the Chief Registrar and the Practice Directions of 2012, 2020, and the newly signed 2025 edition.

During the three-day training, participants will engage in practical sessions, including system walkthroughs, workflow simulations, and role-specific training, covering all aspects of electronic case management, from e-filing a case to delivering a final decision.

“We are on the verge of a major milestone for the ECOWAS Court of Justice,” Justice Gonçalves remarked. He added that, “The Go-Live of the ECMS is scheduled for the first week of April 2025, but before that, several critical prerequisites must be completed including finalising and validating all workflows and system updates to guarantee operational readiness. I am confident that, with our collective effort, we will meet the deadline.”

The President also highlighted several preparatory steps before the Go-Live, including the deployment of technical tools, finalising user manuals, establishing a Help Desk, and ensuring robust security measures. A key focus will be on ensuring that all stakeholders are fully prepared to use the system from day one.

He urged the Court’s IT Unit to take full ownership of the transition, ensuring smooth implementation and long-term sustainability of the ECMS, particularly in the face of increasing resource constraints.

He also called for active participation from the participants to ensure the successful adoption of the new system.

This training session marks a pivotal moment in the ECOWAS Court of Justice’s ongoing modernisation efforts and depicts the Court’s commitment to enhance justice across the region.

With the collaborative effort of all stakeholders, the Court is poised to enhance its operational efficiency and ensure greater accessibility and transparency in case management.

