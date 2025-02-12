Police search for ‘thugs’ who disrupted Council of State elections in Kumasi

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a group of ‘thugs’ who stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi and disrupted the Council of State elections on Monday.

A statement from the Police said they were reviewing all available footages to identify and arrest the perpetrators to ensure they faced justice.

Unidentified ‘thugs’ were reported to have invaded the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, where the council of state elections was taking place, destroying ballot papers, tables and chairs and attacking officials and any person in sight.

Scores of people, including journalists, were injured during the disturbances, which happened in the presence of security personnel.

The voting process was peaceful till the sorting of the ballots, when the thugs from nowhere invaded the centre, destroying everything in sight.

Source: GNA