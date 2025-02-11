Ghana government engages IMF staff on 2025 budget  

The government will from Monday, February 10 to Friday, February 14, 2025, hold discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by their Mission Chief for Ghana, Stephane Roudet.

The discussions will centre primarily on Ghana’s progress under the IMF-supported Programme and the policy direction of the government on the 2025 Budget.

A statement issued in Accra said other critical areas that would be discussed would include revenue administration reforms, the energy sector reforms, expenditure rationalisation, and monetary and exchange rate policy.

It said the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Revenue Authority, the Controller and Accountant General Department and other key institutions were expected to be present in the scheduled meetings.

The government assured the public of its commitment to prioritising macroeconomic stability, job creation and improved livelihood for the people of Ghana.

Source: GNA