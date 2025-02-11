Mahama receives ORAL report, instructs A-G to commence immediate investigations 

President John Dramani Mahama has instructed Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, to commence immediate investigations into the cases captured in the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) report.

This, the President said was with a view to prosecuting anyone found liable for corruption or related offenses.

President Mahama gave the directive uponreceiving the report from Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of ORAL, and handed over the same report to Dr Ayine at the seat of Government in Accra.

ORAL was set up by then President-elect Mahama on December 18, 2024, to gather information on corruption, to be passed on to the appropriate government institutions for further investigation.

“To those who think they can defraud the state and escape justice, let this serve as a strong warning,” President Mahama said.

“Ghana is no longer a safe haven for corruption. To those who stand for integrity, accountability, and the rule of law, I assure you that this government remains your steadfast partner in building a nation where honesty and hard work are rewarded.”

The President reiterated that this was a defining moment in their fight against corruption.

“We must all play our part, citizens, civil society, the media, and public officials alike. Together we will build a Ghana that is just, transparent, and prosperous for generations to come.”

President Mahama said it was with great solemnity and a deep sense of duty that he received the comprehensive report of ORAL, an initiative that represents an unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption, financial malfeasance, and the misappropriation of public resources.

He said from the onset of his administration; he had declared that Ghana’s resources belong to the people of Ghana and must be used judicially for their collective good.

He said the diversion of public funds for personal gain undermines development, it erodes public trust and deepens inequality.

He said it was for this reason that ORAL was launched, to ensure that what had been wrongfully taken from the state is restored to its rightful owners, the Ghanaian people.

The President commended the members of the ORAL Team for their dedication and professionalism in carrying out these vital national assignments without compensation, without expectation of any remuneration.

He said their meticulous investigations, legal actions, and asset recoveries reflected in this report were a testament to the seriousness with which this government approaches the issue of accountability and good governance.

He noted that the findings of the report make for sober reading; adding that they reveal the scale of financial leakages that had cost the nation dearly.

He said resources should have been invested in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social development.

“But they also offer hope that through our collective efforts, we can reclaim what is ours and deter future acts of economic sabotage,” the President said.

“As we receive this report, let me assure the Ghanaian people that the work does not end here.”

He said the recommendations of the report would be carefully studied and where legal action and investigations were warranted, they would be pursued without fear or favor.

He said every pesewa recovered would be channeled back into national development and mechanisms would be strengthened to prevent such losses in the future.

On his part, Mr Ablakwa said the 36 cases that the ORAL Team had reviewed in detail, if the state was successful in recoveries, the government could retrieve as much as $20.49 billion.

He cited cases such as the National Cathedral, PDS, SML and the GNPC Saltpond decommissioning; declaring that there was a great deal of resources belonging to the taxpayers that could be retrieved.

The Chairman said the establishment of ORAL had enabled them to save 50 government bungalows that were on the verge of being demolished.

Other members of the Team include Mr Daniel Domelevo, a former Auditor-General, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathaniel Kofi Boakye (rtd), Mr Martin Kpebu, a Private Legal Practitioner and Mr Raymond Archer, an Investigative Journalist.

Source: GNA