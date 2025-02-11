Unidentified thugs attack, disrupt Ashanti regional council of state elections 

Unidentified thugs have invaded the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, where the council of state elections is taking place destroying ballot papers and election process.

They attacked any person on sight, destroyed the ballot boxes, tables, chairs, before and ballot papers in the process.

Scores of people, including journalists, have been injured in the disturbances, were carried out in the full glare of security personnel.

The counting of the ballots has been halted, and the security personnel have now taken over control.

The voting process has been peaceful from the beginning till the end.

However, in the course of sorting the ballot, the thugs from nowhere invaded the centre, attacked officials and destroyed everything on sight.

The Police has not been able to arrest any of them as at the time of filing this report.

Source: GNA