New Hajj fare for Ghana pilgrims pegged at GH¢62,000

The Ghana Hajj Taskforce has announced a new Hajj fare of GH¢62,000, an equivalent of $4,130 at an exchange rate of GH¢15 to a dollar.

This represents a 17.3 per cent reduction in the previous year’s fare of GH¢75,000.

The taskforce also announced an accumulated debt of $5,409,526.66 from the previous administration.

Mr Alhaji Collins Dauda, the Chairperson of the Taskforce, made the announcement at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday.

He said the reduction was based on the advice of President John Dramani Mahama, who was committed to ensuring Hajj was affordable for the average Ghanaian Muslim.

The commitment was in fulfillment of a promise made to the Muslim Community in the run up to the 2024 General election.

Mr Dauda said the taskforce took advantage of the recent Hajj conference in Saudi Arabia to have good negotiations leading to favourable agreements with service providers of prospective Ghanaian pilgrims.

“And through diligent negotiations and collaboration, the task force has successfully secured a significant reduction in the hajj fare for 2025.”

“This certainly represents a substantial decrease of approximately $2,000,” he said.

Mr Dauda disclosed that the Government would initiate an investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the accumulated debt.

The debt entailed $446,933 debt to catering service providers, $4,429,260 for flights and about $533,333 for education and teaching services.

Mr Seth Ibrahim Ayi, the Public Relations Officer, Hajj Agents Association, expressed satisfaction with the reduction in fares and said the new one would encourage more people to partake in the Hajj, leading to more commission for agents.

The Hajj quota for Ghana has been increased from 4000 to 5000 pilgrims.

Source: GNA