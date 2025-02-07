Meningitis outbreak in Upper West Region hits alarming rate – Dr Sandaare 

Dr Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaare, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Daffiama Bussie Issa, has sounded the alarm on the meningitis outbreak in the Upper West Region, citing an alarming case fatality rate of 23.33 per cent.

According to him, as of epidemiological week six, the region had recorded 60 suspected cases and 14 deaths.

” Mr Speaker, meningitis remains a significant public health concern in Ghana, particularly in the northern regions where periodic outbreaks occur,” Dr Sandaare said on the Floor of the House on Thursday when he delivered a statement.

“… Mr Speaker, the disease is characterised by sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, and in severe cases, seizures and coma,” he noted.

The Upper West Region is located within the African meningitis belt, making it highly susceptible to recurrent epidemics. Factors contributing to the spread of meningitis in Ghana include climatic conditions, overcrowding, poor healthcare access, socioeconomic conditions, limited vaccine coverage, and cross-border movement.

Dr Sandaare attributed the high mortality rates to delayed health-seeking behaviour, emergence of new serotypes, shortages of essential medicines, limited laboratory capacity, and overburdened health staff.

He appealed to the government, World Health Organisation, United Nations Children’s Fund, and other stakeholders to mobilise financial and logistical support to control the outbreak.

To address the perennial meningitis outbreaks, Dr Sandaare proposed strengthening the overall health systems in epidemic-prone regions.

His recommendations included meningitis outbreak preparedness where there would be budgetary allocations for staff capacity building, prepositioning medicines, and essential logistics.

Further, he called for equitable distribution of health workers through innovative ways to attract and retain health workers in deprived regions.

“Mr Speaker, having public health education where community sensitisation programmes to educate people on signs and symptoms of meningitis as well as improved H healthcare infrastructure investments in healthcare facilities, laboratory diagnostics, and training of healthcare workers is also essential,” he said.

He, also advocated for a cross-border collaboration to Strengthen cross-border surveillance and information-sharing mechanisms, adding that the establishment of public health emergency fund to ensure sustained funding for current and future outbreaks was appropriate.

Source: GNA