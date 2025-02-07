Scientists express concern over cerebrospinal meningitis outbreak in northern Ghana  

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has raised the alarm over the potential spread of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM), a contagious disease, in several regions of northern Ghana.

CSM is a serious condition marked by inflammation of the meninges – the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord – and can result in severe complications such as permanent neurological damage or death if not promptly diagnosed and treated.

In response to the outbreak, GAMLS emphasised the crucial role of medical laboratory testing in early detection, accurate diagnosis, and effective management of the disease.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency expressed the Association’s concern following a recent report it received about the outbreak of the diseases in parts of northern Ghana.

“Our dedicated members across the country remain committed to delivering reliable and timely laboratory results to support clinical decision-making and patient care,” the statement said.

The Association has, therefore, recommended enhanced disease surveillance systems essential for early detection, monitoring, and rapid response to help control the spread.

It called for scaling up of prompt and accurate laboratory testing, which it said was crucial for diagnosing CSM.

“We call on healthcare facilities to prioritise laboratory diagnostics and urge relevant authorities to ensure the provision of necessary logistics and resources to laboratories, particularly in the affected regions,” it said.

Strict robust adherence to infection prevention and control protocols within healthcare settings was key to preventing the transmission of CSM among patients and healthcare workers.

The Association urged the Government, public health institutions and other stakeholders to intensify public health education campaigns on CSM prevention, early recognition of symptoms and the importance of seeking timely medical attention.

It advocated the strengthening and advancement of microbiological laboratory capacities nationwide to improve the detection, surveillance and response efforts, not only for CSM but also for other emerging infectious diseases.

“We reaffirm our commitment to supporting the national response to this outbreak and call on all stakeholders to collaborate effectively to mitigate the spread of cerebrospinal meningitis in Ghana. Together, we can safeguard the health and well-being of our communities,” it said.

Source: GNA