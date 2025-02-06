SSNIT absenteeism scandal: Gloria Nkrumah’s case exposes systemic failures

The recent scandal surrounding Ms. Gloria Nkrumah, an employee of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has unveiled shocking irregularities within one of Ghana’s key public institutions. Documents obtained through the Right to Information Act reveal that Ms. Nkrumah reported to work for only 203 days over a four-year period, raising questions about favouritism, abuse of power, and systemic failures in governance.

According to SSNIT’s electronic attendance records, Ms. Nkrumah’s attendance has been dismal: just 53 days in 2021, 102 days in 2022, a mere four days in 2023, and 44 days in 2024 up to October. Such numbers not only reflect a staggering absenteeism rate but also point to possible collusion within the organization that enabled her to remain on the payroll without facing consequences.

Sources allege that Ms. Nkrumah’s continued employment has been facilitated by her close associations with senior officials, particularly the recently ousted Deputy Director-General, Michael Addo, and General Manager of Administration, Jonathan Akyeampong. These connections have purportedly shielded her from scrutiny and disciplinary action, despite her blatant disregard for workplace norms.

A senior SSNIT official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed deep concern about the implications of such favouritism. “When an employee can effectively abandon their responsibilities without repercussions, it sends a damaging message about accountability and fairness,” the official stated. This sentiment echoes the broader fears of many within SSNIT, who worry that the integrity of the institution is being compromised.

In light of these findings, SSNIT has initiated investigative committees to delve into workplace conduct and the medical claims associated with Ms. Nkrumah. Although the findings of the medical board remain confidential, the Trust has confirmed that no foreign medical bills were paid on her behalf, countering earlier rumours that she had exploited medical provisions during her prolonged absence.

On June 6, 2024, in a significant policy shift, SSNIT suspended Ms. Nkrumah’s salary payments. Management has directed the General Manager of Administration/HR to issue a formal query regarding her failure to return to duty by July 31, 2024, providing her with 48 hours to respond. This action aligns with the protocols outlined in SSNIT’s HR Manual 2011 concerning the vacation of post, yet many wonder why it took so long for decisive action to be taken.

Labour relations expert Dr. Augustus Kwame Mensah has described this case as “unprecedented in Ghana’s public sector.” He emphasized the need for strong internal controls, stating, “An employee being absent for approximately 85% of their required working time raises serious questions about the oversight mechanisms in place.”

The scandal has raised attention from various civil society organizations advocating for public sector reforms. Philomena Owusu-Agyapong, a good governance expert, has called for a comprehensive investigation into similar cases across public institutions. “This isn’t merely about one employee; it highlights systemic issues that allow such abuses to persist. We must examine how widespread this problem is,” she asserted.

Further complicating matters, investigations suggest that Ms. Nkrumah has misused SSNIT’s medical provisions. After taking paid annual leave in the USA for 2022, she refused to return, citing medical excuses for 2023. Alarmingly, she continued to receive her full salary and allowances, including fuel stipends, while residing in the USA, blatantly violating SSNIT rules, the Public Services Manual, and relevant Ghanaian laws.

The disparity in treatment between Ms. Nkrumah and other employees raises serious concerns about bias and favouritism within the organization. For instance, another employee from the Hohoe branch was dismissed for a minor infraction involving just GH¢280.00. Such incongruities underscore the need for a transparent and equitable enforcement of workplace policies.

A memo dated April 15, 2024, from SSNIT’s General Counsel to the General Manager of Administration and HR, explicitly stated that all unlawful salary payments made to Ms. Nkrumah in 2023 must be returned to the Trust. This memo reflects a growing recognition of the need for accountability and highlights the urgency of addressing such discrepancies within public service.

As SSNIT navigates its disciplinary actions, critical questions remain regarding how such a blatant abuse of power was allowed to continue unchecked for so long. Stakeholders are calling for robust oversight mechanisms and stringent measures to prevent similar infractions in the future. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accountability in public institutions and the need for transparent processes that uphold the principles of good governance.

Authorities must take this scandal seriously, as it has the potential to erode public trust in the institution and the broader public sector. The parliamentary Select Committee on Employment has expressed interest in the case, advocating for a comprehensive audit of attendance and payroll systems across state institutions. “This case could be just the tip of the iceberg; we need to ensure public funds are not misused to pay for ghost workers or perpetually absent employees,” stated a committee member.

As the scandal unfolds, the implications are clear: the status quo cannot continue. The SSNIT management claims to be following due process, but stakeholders are demanding more than just lip service. The public deserves transparency, accountability, and a commitment to reform that addresses the root causes of these systemic failures.

In conclusion, the case of Gloria Nkrumah is not merely an individual scandal; it is a call to action for the authorities to sit up and take notice. The time for reform is now, as the integrity of Ghana’s public service hangs in the balance. It is imperative that the relevant authorities act decisively to restore public confidence and ensure that such abuses are eradicated from the system. Only then can the trust in public institutions be rebuilt, safeguarding the interests of all Ghanaians.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah