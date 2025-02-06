Minister gives illegal miners two weeks to vacate forest reserves, water bodies in Ashanti 

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister, has given two weeks ultimatum to illegal miners working in forest reserves and water bodies in the region to vacate the area or face the full force of the law.

He said the government was committed to curbing the devastating effects of illegal mining (galamsey) and to protect the forests, water bodies and other natural resources, which were affected by the menace.

Speaking during an engagement with the media in Kumasi, he said illegal mining activities had had widespread destruction on the forests, water bodies, and farmlands.

He said the government’s ultimatum was an indication of its commitment to protecting the environment and ensuring sustainable development, adding that, it was essential for illegal miners to heed the warning and vacate the areas to avoid any legal consequences.

Dr. Amoakohene, also touched on social infrastructure, economic growth, unemployment situation in the region, security, transportation and other issues which were of great concern to the people and said he would work with all stakeholders to address the issues.

He said he was committed to promoting good and inclusive governance by continuously engaging with the people of the region at all times.

Source: GNA