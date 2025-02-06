Dutch authorities hand Jos Leijdekkers extradition request to Sierra Leone government

The Dutch authorities on the heels of the fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, wanted for drug smuggling and other crimes in Europe have sent an extradition request for his arrest and extradition to The Netherlands to the Sierra Leonean authorities.

The two countries however, have no extradition treaty.

The Minister of Justice and Security of The Netherlands, David van Weel made a post on X that said: “Today the Dutch extradition request for convicted drug criminal Jos Leijdekkers was handed over to the authorities of Sierra Leone. I hope for swift action from the authorities of Sierra Leone and to find them on our side in this fight against international organized crime.”

The 33-year-old Leijdekkers, nicknamed Bolle Jos, wanted for drug smuggling in The Netherlands, has also been described as Europe’s most wanted man.

He was sentenced to 24 years in prison in absentia in June last year by a Rotterdam court for the offence of smuggling seven tonnes of cocaine, an armed robbery in Finland and ordering murder. In September last year, a Belgian court also sentenced him to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking offences and assault. Dutch police also suspect his involvement in the disappearance and suspected torture and murder of Naima Jilal, a woman who disappeared in Amsterdam in 2019.

Dutch media uncovered the wanted drug baron when they saw him in videos and photos posted online by the wife of the president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio. In the videos and photos Leijdekkers is seen attending a church service on New Year’s Eve, seated two rows behind the president and next to his daughter, Agnes Bio, believed to be in a romantic relationship with Leijdekkers.

The Sierra Leone authorities initially issued a statement saying they are unaware of Leijdekkers’s presence in the country. However, the Inspector General of Police of Sierra Leone, William Sellu told journalists last Tuesday that the police has through its Open Source Investigation Unit after examining the photos and videos, have been able to establish that the said individual is rather known as Umar Sherif, and they have searched everywhere, but haven’t found him yet. They indicated that they have also looked at Sierra Leone’s immigration records and can’t find any information about when he entered or exited Sierra Leone.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi