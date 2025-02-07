Volta Region records 65 fire cases in January – GNFS   

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Volta Region has reported a total of 65 fire incidents in the region for the month of January alone, with bushfires accounting for nearly half of the cases.

According to Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO1), Mr. Isaac Gliku, of the Volta Regional Public Relations and Education Unit of the GNFS, 30 cases were attributed to bushfires, while the remaining 35 cases were a combination of domestic and industrial fires.

Mr. Gliku highlighted that bushfire remained a growing concern, yet many people do not take them seriously.

He said the fires not only destroy farmlands and vegetation but also caused power outages when they burn electricity poles.

“When bushfires occur near power lines and burn the poles, it results in power outages affecting entire communities. This is why we must take preventive measures seriously,” he stated.

He urged farmers and the public to be extra cautious, avoid setting fires indiscriminately, and take necessary precautions to prevent bushfires.

In addition to bushfires, domestic and industrial fires remain a serious issue in the region. Mr. Gliku pointed out that while public institutions rarely experienced fire outbreaks, private businesses and homes were frequently affected.

“Most industrial fires occur in private businesses and property, which means we need to focus more on fire safety in workplaces,” he added.

He encouraged business owners to install fire extinguishers, conduct regular safety checks, and educate employees on fire prevention strategies.

In addition to the fire incidents, the region also recorded a bee attack at Jasikan Senior High School in the Oti Region.

The situation was swiftly brought under control by personnel from the Hohoe Fire Station in the Volta Region, who responded to the emergency and successfully managed the threat.

Mr. Gliku also addressed a troubling trend of firefighters being attacked by the public for allegedly arriving late at fire scenes and explained that in many cases, delays occured because people call the wrong emergency numbers.

“Many still dial 999 for fire emergencies, which sometimes cause delays. We urge residents to call the Volta Regional Fire Service emergency line—0201515467—for a quicker response,” he advised.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with firefighters and allow them to carry out their duties effectively, emphasising that fire emergencies required community collaboration to prevent damage and loss of property.

The GNFS is urging residents of the Volta Region to prioritise fire safety, especially during the dry season when fire outbreaks are more common. Citizens are advised to: Avoid burning refuse or grass in dry, windy conditions.

Properly extinguish cigarette butts and avoid discarding them carelessly.

Ensure all electrical appliances are switched off when not in use and keep fire extinguishers at home and in workplaces.

Source: GNA