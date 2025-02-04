Expert calls for improved local rice production in West Africa 

Dr Solomon Gyan Ansah, the Director of Crop Services, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has called for the need to improve local rice production in the West Africa sub-region.

He said the knowledge of farmers and experts and stakeholders in the rice value chain ought to be enhanced to add value to local rice and help cut the sub-region’s heavy reliance on exports.

That would not only improve production, but also enhance its nutrition, promote environmental sustainability, Dr Ansah stated at the inauguration of the Rice Master Training Programme (RMTP) in Sunyani.

The GIZ in collaboration with the AfricaRice and Market-Oriented Value Chain for Jobs and Growth in ECOWAS Region (MOVE) organised the programme attended agricultural consultants, rice millers, farmers and stakeholders drawn from Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Côte-d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, and Senegal.

The RMTP is specifically designed to tackle the challenges facing the rice sector by equipping the stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance the rice value chain, from production to processing and distribution.

Its primary objective was to empower participants with the tools needed to drive innovation and develop sustainable solutions within the rice sector.

Dr Ansah indicated that the local rice sector had huge prospects that could contribute to eradicating poverty and enhancing food productivity in the sub-region too, saying adding value to local rice production would significantly impact the welfare vulnerable population.

“The African rice production falls short of meeting consumer demands in both quantity and quality,” he stated, adding that it increases the sub-region’s heavy reliance on imports from Asia.

There is therefore the need for a concerted effort to empower and strengthen the local value chain and thereby enhance domestic production.

Dr Baboucarr Manneh, the Director General of AfricaRice, highlighted the relevance of the training programme, saying it was crucial not only for the agricultural sector, but also for the millions of people who relied on rice as a staple food and source of income.

He said the “training is the beginning of a journey towards enhancing rice production, promoting innovation, and empowering a new generation of experts to tackle challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the rice sector”.

Dr Manneh, also the West and Central Africa Regional Director of the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) noted that throughout history, rice remained a source of sustenance and the means of livelihood for families and a preserver of tradition.

The future therefore called for a shift towards sustainability, resilience, and innovation in rice cultivation.

Mr Florian Winckler, the Project Leader, GIZ/MOVE, urged participants to leverage the training to enhance their understanding in the rice value chain to contribute to the sector’s transformation.

He called for the need to build a resilient, sustainable, and thriving rice sector that would not only bolster food security but also drive economic growth and improve livelihoods in the sub-region and beyond.

Source: GNA