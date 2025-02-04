Minority Caucus in Parliament accuses Speaker of exceeding his mandate to suspend MPs  

The Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, says the Minority Caucus do not know how to treat the Speaker’s directive on January 31, suspending three of its members for their alleged involvement in a chaotic incident during the January 30 ministerial vetting.

The Minority Leader, during a news conference on Monday at Parliament House, said the Speaker exceeded his authority and mandate and thus referred to Standing Orders 129 and 130 to back his claims.

On Friday, January 31, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin suspended four members of Parliament (MPs) for two weeks for their alleged involvement in a chaotic incident during a ministerial vetting on Thursday night, January 30, disrupting the proceedings.

The suspended MPs are Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor(South Dayi), Frank Annor-Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Alhassan Tampuli (Gushegu) and Jerry Ahmed Shiab (Weija-Gbawe).

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Minority Caucus had duly informed the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) about the Speaker’s ruling and that the Party had taken the matter seriously.

“After listening to the Speaker’s communication and analysing every word and every phrase, we have come to the conclusion that the Speaker grossly exceeded his jurisdiction and mandate,” the Minority Leader stated.

Mr Afenyo-Markin backed his arguments by referencing Standing Orders 129 and 130, noting that in the event of any contempt proceedings which triggered a breach of privilege and by extension the need for an action to be taken, a committee must be set up to investigate the matter.

The Minority Leader averred that the Chair of the Appointments Committee was cloaked with authority to deal with incidents of that nature, noting that, the Chair had not even communicated anything regarding the incident to the Speaker and wondered the basis for the Speaker’s directive.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said as a law-abiding Caucus, it would continue to engage the Speaker on the matter and, therefore, urged him (Speaker) to keep the channel of communication open for an amicable resolution.

Source: GNA