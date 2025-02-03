Ghana inflation for January falls marginally to 23.5%

The rate of inflation fell marginally to 23.5 per cent in January down from 23.8 per cent the previous month, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index for January 2025 stood at 252.6 relative to 204.5 for January 2024.

Month-on-month inflation between December 2024 and January 2025 was 1.7 percent.

Food inflation remained a significant driver, reaching 28.3 percent in January, representing a 2.06 percent month-on-month increase.

Non-food inflation remained at 20.3 percent, showing a more moderate increase of 1.4 percent compared to the previous month.

The inflation on locally produced items was 25.7 per cent in January, while inflation for imported items stood at 18.4 per cent.

At the regional level, the year-on-year inflation rate ranged from 17.1 percent in the Volta Region to 34.3 percent in the Upper West Region.

Eight regions recorded an inflation rate above the national average of 23.5 percent.

Source: GNA