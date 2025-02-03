President appoints Eight-Member Committee to organise National Education Forum

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed an Eight-Member Committee to organise the National Education Forum, fulfilling his pledge to the people of Ghana.

The Committee, chaired by former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor George K. T. Oduro, has two weeks to submit its report and plan.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Presidential Spokesman, copied to the Ghana News Agency said other members of the Committee include Professor Goski Alabi, President Laweh Opened University; Professor Rosemary Bosu, Dr Samuel Awuku, and Professor Smile Dzisi.

The rest are Mr Kofi Asare, Mr Stephen Owusu and Mr Inusah Shiraz.

The statement said the Planning Committee’s Terms of Reference (TOR) were to develop a theme and sub-themes to guide the stakeholder engagement.

They are to identify key stakeholders in the education sector, including students, parents, teachers (pre-tertiary and tertiary, including the private sector), researchers, civil society organisations, development partners, religious bodies, political parties, Ghanaian educational researchers in the diaspora, chiefs, heads of educational institutions, Parliamentary Select Committee on Education to be invited as participants.

They would also develop a stakeholder activity agenda with time allocations (for example thematic breakout sessions, plenaries).

Others are to propose a venue and date(s) for the forum, set up a secretariat to document activities, and provide a budget for the National Education Forum.

The Committee is to develop a comprehensive report detailing the findings and recommendations of the Forum.

It is to draft a national education policy framework and propose an action plan for implementing recommendations within three weeks after the Forum and to consider any other issue relevant to the organisation of the Forum.

Source: GNA