FIFA announces official Match Ball for 2025 Club World Cup

Football’s governing body, FIFA, has announced the Official Match Ball for the upcoming 2025 Club World Cup to be held in the United States of America (USA).

The match ball which was presented by FIFA’s long-standing partner adidas is an eye-catching fashion which features an iconic design and innovative technology.

The connected ball would also enable faster and more accurate officiating decision at generation-defining tournament.

According to the official FIFA website, “the ball’s design pays homage to the host nation incorporating bold graphics and emblems that celebrate and reflect the country’s heritage.

“Set against a pearlescent background, the match ball showcases striking jagged-edged block patterns and deconstructed stars and stripes in red, white, and blue in a nod to the nation’s flag.

“The OMB is engineered to provide greater in-game accuracy thanks to PRECISIONSHELL – a 20-piece panel shape with strategically placed debossed grooves on the ball’s outer shell.

“Another performance benefit is to be found under the surface in the form of CTR-CORE technology, which is designed to enhance accuracy and consistency in flight and helps to retain maximum shape and air retention with a view to supporting fast, precise play.”

It said the integrated connected ball technology sends inertial measurement unit data to the video-assistant-referee system at a rate of five hundred times per second in real time.

It said, “when combined with player position data and the application of artificial intelligence, the technology helps video match officials to make faster offside decisions and can also aid them in identifying each individual touch of the ball, resulting in reduced delays in resolving specific incidents, e.g. possible handball offences.”

It said adidas was set to provide uniforms for match officials, volunteers, and FIFA staff across the tournament, with the garments reflecting the sports manufacturer’s commitment to quality and sustainability, offering high-performance apparel for those at the heart of the event.

It said, “fans can find the full low-down on FIFA’s new flagship club tournament, including details of the qualified teams, groups, competition format, stadiums and tickets, as well as the match schedule, at FIFA.com.”

Source: GNA