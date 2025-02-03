Asantehene inspects progress of “Heal KATH” Project, solicits more public support

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called for more support to complete works on the “Heal KATH” Project and ensure the hospital renders excellent services to the millions of clients who seek healthcare at the facility.

According to the King, although donations towards the renovation of the biggest referral facility in the northern part of the country have been useful so far, there was still major work to be done in other wards for patients’ comfort and relief.

The Asantehene made the call when he inspected progress of work at the facility on Friday, January 31, 2025.

He expressed satisfaction at the work done, commending the contractors and project committee members for their strict supervision.

In November 2023, the Asantehene initiated the Heal KATH project to mobilise funds from the citizenry to rehabilitate the structural defects, including damaged tiles, ceilings and washrooms of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

So far, Block ‘A’ ward 5 has been renovated and other spaces given a facelift.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II re-echoing the importance of healthcare said, “no country should compromise on quality health.”

Mr. Samuel Adu-Boakye, Chairman of the “Heal KATH” project told the media that per the in-house arrangements, patients would be evacuated from the make-shift ward into a facility within the blocks to make way for the second phase which will comprise of A1 and A2 wards.

“We are optimistic to work with speed because a lot of things needed for the project are all here.

So we will make sure Block A is completed for occupancy purposes, the only thing left at the already renovated space is the oxygen bed head”, he disclosed.

He indicated that the project had raised close to $4 million in six months and applauded the donors for their generous and public spirited gesture.

Mr Adu-Boakye called on benevolent Ghanaians to continuously donate towards the project, pledging the committee’s dedication to ensure smooth completion of the work.

Source: GNA