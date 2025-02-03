Committee to start Parliament chaos probe on Wednesday February 5 – Chairman 

The public hearings of the Committee investigating the recent chaos during the ministerial vetting in Parliament House will begin on Wednesday, February 5.

This aimed to allow individuals with firsthand knowledge of the chaotic scenes to share their accounts.

“These hearings will offer an opportunity for those who witnessed the incident to come forward and share their stories,” Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, the Chairman of the Committee said.

Mr Bedzrah, also a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ho West said on Monday during a Press Conference in Parliament House, Accra.

The committee’s investigation aims to identify those responsible for the disruptions and recommend appropriate actions.

With a 10-day deadline to submit its findings and recommendations to the Plenary, the committee is committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation.

“… We are not here to witch-hunt any of our colleagues or members of parliament. This work is to look for evidence of any Member of Parliament who may have flouted the rules of engagement in this house.

“… We will begin reviewing the video evidence from Parliament starting today,” Mr Bedzrah told the Parliamentary Press Corps. He said: “Our goal is to carefully examine every piece of evidence to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.”

According to Mr Bedzrah, the committee had created a digital platform, including a WhatsApp channel, for individuals to submit multimedia evidence such as videos, audio recordings, and photographs adding that the committee will solicit forensic services from the Ghana Police Service to authenticate and analyse the evidence.

He, therefore, urged the public to send multi-media contents via 0244 926911 to aid in its investigations.

The seven-member Committee is chaired by Mr Bedzra, an NDC MP for Ho West.

It has Mr Anyimadu Antwi, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Asante-Akim Central; Madam Gezilla Tetteh, NDC MP for Awutu-Senya West; Madam Abena Osei Asare, NPP MP for Atiwa East; Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, NDC MP for Korle Klottey; Mr Vincent Oppong Asamoah, NDC MP for Dormaa West and Mr Bede Awanwakazuma Zeideng, NDC MP for Lawra as members.

Confusion rocked Parliament’s Appointments Committee sitting Thursday night, when members of the Minority and Majority caucuses clashed over the vetting of Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, minister-designate for health, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, designated for Foreign Affairs.

The disagreement began after 2200 hours when the vetting of the nominee for Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, had been concluded.

The Majority Caucus decided to vet two more ministerial nominees that night after having already vetted five others.

The Minority group on the Committee, however, proposed rescheduling the vetting to Friday, January 31, saying it was too late.

The Majority rejected that suggestion, insisting that the vetting should continue as scheduled.

It accused the Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin, (Ranking Member on the Committee), of spending more time on nominees, hence the delay.

The situation escalated into chaos, disrupting the session as tables were broken and microphones destroyed in a tussle between some committee members.

In response, the Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, intervened and apologised for the unfortunate incident, suspending the vetting and rescheduling it to Friday, January 31.

“The microphones have been destroyed and even if we want to proceed with the hearing, the media cannot pick the feed. It is unfortunate this has happened,” he said.

“Let us not destroy the enviable image that Ghana has carved for itself in terms of our democracy.”

The clash between the two causes brought the Committee’s work to a standstill, with both sides refusing to back down from their positions.

The incident had raised concerns over the integrity of the vetting process and the ability of Parliament to conduct its business in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader, Mr Afenyo-Markin, alleged that the Clerk to the Appointments Committee, Madam Gifty Jiagge-Gobah, was being partisan and favouring the NDC.

“… The Clerk to the Committee is a partisan clerk…, she agrees with the NDC, and she advertises and informs people to come,” he told the media.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Minority would not be bullied into submission and prevented from asking the necessary questions during vetting.

“We will not accept any bullying. They can call us micro-minority, they can say whatever they want to say. We have been cooperating with them.”

Earlier Thursday morning, the two sides reached an agreement to vet three nominees, but the Majority later attempted to push for additional nominees without proper consensus, hence the disruption in the vetting process, he said.

In response to the recent altercations in Parliament, Speaker Alban Bagbin Friday outlined a series of measures to address the immediate fallout and prevent future occurrences.

The Speaker’s actions aimed to restore trust, ensure accountability, and maintain order in the legislative body.

Mr Bagbin in his formal communication to MPs on Friday, January 31, 2025 suspended four MPs involved in the clashes for two weeks.

The suspended MPs which MPs, included Majority Chief Whip, Mr Rockson-Nelson Este Dafeamekpor and Minority Chief Whip Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, were barred from participating in parliamentary sittings and activities during this period.

“…These people are suspended from Parliament for two weeks from today,” Speaker Bagbin ruled decisively during Friday’s sitting.

He also directed the Clerk to Parliament to formally lodge a criminal complaint with the police, paving the way for a full investigation into the incidents.

He said: “This move ensures that those found culpable will face legal consequences.”

To restore trust and ensure the Committee operates effectively and without bias, the Committee of Selection has been instructed to reconstitute the Appointments Committee.

According to the Speaker, the Clerk to Parliament will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused to Parliamentary property during the confrontations.

“MPs found responsible for the destruction will be surcharged to cover the costs of repairs or replacements,” the Speaker said.

Further, a seven-member committee, chaired by Mr Bedzrah, an NDC MP for Ho West was established by the Speaker to investigate the incidents in detail.

Source: GNA