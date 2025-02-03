Police arrest former Employment Minister Baffour-Awuah      

The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Chief Executive Officer of the Nsoatreman Football Club (FC) in connection with the murder of the supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC.

A reliable police source at the regional command who confirmed the arrest told the GNA that the police arrested Mr Baffour-Awuah, also the former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and his personal bodyguard, Kofi Agyemang Duah.

The deceased identified as Francis Frimpong popularly known as ‘Pooley’ was allegedly stabbed to death during the ‘Day 19’ premier league encounter between the two clubs on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Professor Amoah Koromansah II stadium at Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The sports facility, the home grounds of the Nsoatreman FC belongs to the former minister.

According to the source, the police had since sent the suspects to the stadium for some preliminary investigations and added that “we don’t actually know when they will be granted bail because investigations are on-going”.

Source: GNA