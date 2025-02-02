Some 156 Ghanaians face imminent deportation from US – Foreign Affairs Minister-designate

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, has disclosed that some 156 Ghanaians are facing imminent deportation from the United States of America.

This follows the signing of an executive order by US President Donald Trump ordering the deportation of all “illegal” migrants.

Addressing the issue when he took his turn before the Parliament’s Appointments Committee, for vetting, on Friday, Mr Ablakwa debunked some reports which put the number of deportees at more than 6000.

He explained that the government was taking keen interest in the matter to ensure that the rights of affected Ghanaians were protected.

As such, he said, the government was working through the country’s consulate in the USA to expedite the process of the deportees and ensure a smooth exercise.

“It’s clear that President Trump is really serious about this his executive order. If you follow what happened to the Colombians when the Colombian President refused to accept Colombians who were being deported, we saw that President Trump immediately announced trade sanctions and Colombia had had to retreat.

“So, I think that the strategy we should employ as a country is to ensure that our missions abroad extend consular service to all of these persons. They are our compatriots, we must be concerned about their welfare and if we have to give them legal assistance,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister-designate assured affected Ghanaians of government support.

“We are not going to leave them there to struggle on their own. We will let them feel and know that the government of Ghana and the people of Ghana care about their plight and that we are doing our best to extend to them consular assistance,” he assured.

Mr Ablakwa who is also the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, proposed the establishment of a consular fund going forward to provide assistance to Ghanaians in the diaspora who may encounter such challenge in future.

“We need to quickly populate that fund and I am happy that the distinguished minister of finance is here. As we work on the 2025 budget, it is a line item I will be appealing to his ministry to approve so that we will have consular fund for the first time so that that fund will be available, legal support, consular assistance.

“At least, let’s do our best so that if they have a case to remain in those countries they stay and then if they have to be received by us, it is done in a humane way that respect their rights,” he emphasised.

Source: GNA