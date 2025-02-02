Government to merge GNA and ISD to improve efficiency in public communication

The government has announced its decision to merge the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and the Information Services Department (ISD) into a single entity to operate as the Government Communications Office (GCO).

With the merger, the strengths of both agencies will be combined to create a modern, responsive, and effective communication outfit for the government.

Speaking before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting on Friday night, Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister-designate for Government Communications, explained that the merger was driven by the need to align government communication with modern technological trends and reduce operational cost.

The planned merger, which follows the dissolution of the Ministry of Information, is expected to modernise state communication, leveraging digital technology to enhance information dissemination.

“The President envisions a lean, technology-driven government communications system that eliminates inefficiencies and enhances real-time engagement with the public,” he said.

The ISD, which, he said, had traditionally relied on outdated methods such as cinema vans for public education, would now integrate with GNA’s established news reporting infrastructure, leveraging on the Agency’s professional credibility and reliability.

“There are other agencies like the GNA which by virtue of its credibility and reliability in terms of news reportage, is widely accepted as one of the most important news outlets government has,” he explained.

In that regard, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said, government would restructure, transform and resource the two entities to keep up with the pace in using technology to revolutionise information dissemination.

That, he said, would also enable the them to deliver much better and efficient services.

GNA’s existing network of journalists and ISD’s information officers across the country will be retained to ensure continued national coverage.

Under the new structure, all government communications will be coordinated under the Office of the President, with Mr Kwakye Ofosu leading a streamlined team.

Once confirmed by Parliament, he will also become the substantive spokesperson for the President.

On other agencies previously under the Ministry of Information, such as the Ghana Publishing Company and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, he explained that they would undergo restructuring to enhance their competitiveness and delivery.

The Ghana Publishing Company will be repositioned to expand its business operations and rake in more money for the State.

The GBC and the Graphic Communications Group will also be supported to improve their delivery as they are appropriately aligned under the new office.

These entities that previously relied on the Ministry of Information for budget approvals will now work with Parliament through the Office of the President.

Addressing concerns over potential job losses, Mr Kwakye Ofosu assured that civil servants within the affected agencies would retain their positions, but political appointees would not be covered.

However, future recruitment will be limited to ensure efficiency.

“There will be no job cuts, but we will not expand beyond our current numbers. Over time, the natural attrition of staff reaching retirement will create a leaner, more efficient workforce,” he stated.

The consolidation is expected to optimise resource use, reduce administrative overhead, and eliminate duplication of roles.

The new system will also introduce training programmes to equip staff with digital communication skills.

Established in 1957, the Ghana News Agency has served as the official state news provider, supplying credible and factual reports to both local and international audiences.

It has played a key role in national development by covering governance, economy, social and other issues.

The Information Services Department, on the other hand, has historically been responsible for government public education campaigns.

Established during the colonial era, ISD has maintained a presence in all districts, facilitating government communication through community outreach programmes.

It also has public relations officers at the Ministries.

