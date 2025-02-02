We must fight corruption – Mahama to African leaders

President John Dramani Mahama has urged his fellow African leaders to fight corruption, which robs nations of resources needed for development.

President Mahama made the call in his address at the Presidential Session of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 in Accra.

“We must promote peace and security as economic growth is impossible in times of conflict. It is therefore a call to action,” he stated.

“It is therefore a call to action, this Africa Prosperity Dialogue that Africa’s time is now, and that the decisions we make at this dialogue must not end in resolutions alone, but we must act with urgency, determination, and a shared vision for our prosperity.

“Let us rise to this occasion and break down the barriers that divide us and build an Africa that is strong, self-reliant, resilient, and globally competitive.”

Quoting Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana, President Mahama said: “The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart”.

President Mahama said: “Let us embrace those forces that unite us and chart a new path for Africa’s economic transformation.”

He lauded Africa Prosperity Network for the successful organization of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues.

He said Ghana was proud to be the home of this important dialogue series and it would continue to enjoy his utmost support to make subsequent summits even greater.

President Mahama said the conference was a testament to their collective commitment to unlocking Africa’s full potential and ensuring that the African continent took its rightful place in the global economic system.

The Africa Prosperity Network, a non-profit organization is the vehicle that runs the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, an initiative committed to creating the platforms for partnerships among political and business leaders, civil society and academia in Africa.

The Africa Prosperity Network is a non-profit organisation founded with the objective of advancing the vision of ‘The Africa We Want’ as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, with particular focus on promoting Africa’s prosperity and economic integration.

Other African leaders, who participated in the Presidential Session of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 were President Faure Gnassigbe of Togo and President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros.

Source: GNA