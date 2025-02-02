Thieves vandalize ECG transformers in Bogoso

Some unidentified persons have vandalised three Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) transformers in Bogoso.

Reports available to the GNA indicate that two (2) of the affected transformers, 50kVA and 200kVA, were in the circuit serving the Community Water at Bepoh Bridge and some bungalows at Anlonkwanta.

The other affected one, which was a 100kVA dedicated transformer at Samahu was, however, not in the circuit.

Mr Awal Boye, Western Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG, said the incident had been reported to the police and investigations were being carried out.

He advised the public to be vigilant and report any unusual activity around ECG installations.

Source: GNA