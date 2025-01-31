Ghana will not withdraw from Paris Agreement – Minister-designate

Mr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology (MEST) designate, says Ghana will not withdraw from the Paris Agreement (PA).

The PA is an accord, by nearly 200 leaders, to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees.

“Ghana will not pull out of the Paris Agreement because climate change impact is real, impacting on all aspects of development and it is important, we take steps to mitigate its causes, adapt and build resilience especially at the local communities,” he told the parliamentary Appointment Committee on Thursday.

Mr Mohammed’s comment was within the context of the United States of America (USA) withdrawal from the PA under President Donald Trump, arguing that such agreements “do not reflect our country’s values or our contributions to the pursuit of economic and environmental objectives” and “unfairly burden the United States”.

The Minister designate, however, noted that the country would through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue to engage the USA on funding mechanisms.

He said Ghana was benefiting from financial mechanisms, including the carbon market, a system that allows countries and companies to trade emissions allowances to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under Article 6 of the PA.

“I will support the carbon market office because the country can generate revenue, create jobs and bring in innovation and technology,” he said.

Responding to his vision to deal with illegal mining, Mr Mohammed while acknowledging that vast biodiverse forests and water bodies had been degraded and polluted, “My first approach is to conduct a national audit of destruction and collaborate with relevant bodies to ensure compliance.”

“We will institute an initiative called, One child One tree, and support farmers to regenerate degraded farmlands. School children will be encouraged to plant and nature a tree to help increase the tree stock,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry might set up an environmental task force and courts to deal with nature crimes, which included illegal mining, encroachment of Ramsar sites, noise and air pollution.

The Ministry, he said, would work with stakeholders to re-introduce waste separation to help deal with solid waste, especially plastics.

Mr Mohammed said one of his foci would be to support renewable energy to increase its contribution to energy generation and reduce the rising emissions.

Source: GNA