Bulk of Free SHS funding from oil revenue in first half 2024, nothing for health – PIAC

The Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) says Free Senior High School (SHS) programme continues to be the major recipient of funding from Ghana’s oil revenue.

The Committee’s 2024 semi-annual report showed that the government spent a substantial GH¢2.4 billion on the Free SHS programme during the first half of the year, allocated under the Physical Infrastructure and Service Delivery in Education and Health sector of the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA).

The report highlighted that the government allocated a total of GH¢8 billion for its 2024 budget, with a strong emphasis on infrastructure development and education.

While the Free SHS programme received the largest allocation within the Physical Infrastructure and Service Delivery in Education sector, the Committee noted that no funds were disbursed to the health sector component of this priority area.

A significant portion of the budget, amounting to GH¢1.7 billion, was earmarked for crucial infrastructure projects, including the Accra-Tema Motorway and improvements to the country’s road network, categorized under Roads, Rail, and Other Critical Infrastructure.

The agricultural sector received GH¢747 million to support food production and fisheries development.

In a move towards greater transparency and accountability, the government allocated GH¢10 million to PIAC to continue its oversight of Ghana’s revenue management.

Source: GNA