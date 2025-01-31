Ghana aims to become Africa’s AI hub by 2028 – Sam George   

Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Minister-designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Thursday unveiled an ambitious plan to position Ghana as the leading hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Africa by 2028.

This vision aligned with the Government’s broader technological and economic aspirations, seeking to leverage AI, big data, cybersecurity, and digital transformation to propel Ghana to the forefront of Africa’s digital revolution.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting, Mr George emphasised the importance of collaboration between government agencies, private sector players, and global technology giants to achieve this goal.

“Ghana should not just participate in the AI revolution but lead it. Mr Chairman, AI in 2025 is like Bitcoin in 2013,” he said, highlighting the transformative nature of artificial intelligence.

“…. Mr Chairman, President John Dramani Mahama has a clear vision on his AI policy, and we are going to take the current strategy that was developed by the previous government, review it, make it fit for purpose by engaging industry to ensure that Ghana becomes the hub for artificial intelligence on the African continent.”

Mr George noted that his approach would involve reviewing the existing AI strategy to ensure it remained relevant, robust, and adaptable to the fast-evolving technological landscape.

“I plan to execute innovation hubs, introduce AI on top of big data, and make Ghana the hub for AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, data analytics, and data processing on the African continent,” he said.

Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2023-2033, developed by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, outlines eight essential pillars for a responsible and inclusive ecosystem.

These pillars include expanding AI education, empowering youth for AI jobs, deepening digital infrastructure and inclusion, facilitating data access and governance, and promoting AI adoption in the public sector.

