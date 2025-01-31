Prof Kobby Mensah appointed CEO of GTDC   

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Professor Kobby Mensah as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC).

Prof. Mensah, a distinguished faculty member at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), brings extensive expertise in tourism marketing, strategic branding, and investment promotion to his new role as CEO of the GTDC.

Prof. Mensah has been a prominent figure in Ghana’s tourism sector, consulting on major tourism projects and advising businesses on destination marketing strategies.

He also led the Destination Legon Tourism Marketing Exhibition, an initiative that merges academic learning with industry practice.

This flagship project, part of the ‘Tourism Marketing’ course at UGBS, gives students hands-on experience in branding and promoting destinations as marketable products and services.

Prof. Mensah’s appointment is viewed as a strategic move to revitalise the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), a key institution in attracting investments and promoting tourism as a viable business sector.

Leveraging his extensive academic background and practical expertise, he is expected to drive GTDC’s transformation into a more dynamic force in Ghana’s tourism sector, unlocking new opportunities and attracting global investors to fully capitalise on the country’s tourism potential.

He takes over from Mr. Kwadwo Antwi, who served in the previous government.

Source: GNA