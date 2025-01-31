Dutch authorities to make extradition request for Jos Leijdekkers to Sierra Leone

The government of The Netherlands through its Ministry of Justice will be making an extradition request to the Sierra Leonean authorities for wanted drug baron, Jos Leijdekkers.

News about Leijdekkers’ presence in Sierra Leone has been making the rounds in recent times after he was seen in the company of Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Bio in videos and images circulating on social media.

Dutch prosecutor, Wim de Bruin told Ghana Business News on the phone that the Minister of Justice of The Netherlands will be writing to Sierra Leonean authorities for the extradition of Leijdekkers who has been declared wanted in The Netherlands for drug smuggling and other crimes.

The 33-year-old fugitive has also been described as Europe’s most wanted man.

Leijdekkers, nicknamed Bolle Jos and believed to have a relationship with Agnes Bio, daughter of President Bio, was sentenced to 24 years in prison in absentia in June last year by a Rotterdam court for the offence of smuggling seven tonnes of cocaine, an armed robbery in Finland and ordering murder.

In September last year, a Belgian court also sentenced him to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking offences and assault. Dutch police also suspect his involvement in the disappearance and suspected torture and murder of Naima Jilal, a woman who disappeared in Amsterdam in 2019.

Earlier in the week, Sierra Leone authorities issued a statement saying they are unaware Leijdekkers was in their country; but promised to investigate.

Even though Dutch officials have been looking for Leijdekkers for three years now, they only were able to establish that he has been in Sierra Leone for at least the last six months.

Meanwhile, some sources say the wanted man could have been in Sierra Leone sine 2022.

The dutch police has put a reward of €200,000 on his head for information leading to his arrest.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi