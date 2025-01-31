Bank of Ghana Governor Addison goes on leave prior to retirement

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison has announced his retirement plan which takes effect in March 2025.

Statement issued by the Communications Department of the Bank says Dr Addison will start his terminal leave on February 3, ahead of his retirement date on March 28, 2025.

Dr Addison was appointed on April 3, 2017, and reappointed for a second term on March 29, 2021.

The statement says the President has approved the decision.