Dr Johnson Asiama nominated for Bank of Ghana Governor

A former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, has been nominated by the President, John Mahama, as the incoming Governor of the central bank, pending approval of the Council of State.

In a statement issued by the Acting Spokesperson of the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Dr Asiama’s nomination follows the receipt and acceptance of a formal request by current Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, to proceed on leave prior to his retirement.

Dr Asiama, who has previously served as a Second Deputy Governor of the Bank between 2016 and 2017, holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Southampton, UK.

Dr Asiama before his appointment was facing charges for his alleged involvement in some malfeasance while at the Bank, but the charges were dropped following the change in government.

The Attorney-General, Dominic Ayine, filed a notice to withdraw all charges against Dr. Asiama, who has been standing trial in two separate cases for his alleged role in the collapse of UniBank and UT Bank.

The notice of withdrawal was filed at the trial court and signed by Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa.

“Please take note that at the next hearing of this suit, the Prosecutor on the instructions of the Honourable Attorney-General hereby withdraws all offences and or charges against the Johnson Asiama herein under sections 59(1), (2)(b)(ii) and (5) of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act (1960), Act 30.”

Dr Asiama, had been facing charges of fraudulent breach of trust, money laundering, conspiracy to commit crime, and violations of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Act since 2020, with other accused persons.

In the case of UT Bank’s collapse, he was charged together with five others, including the bank’s founder, Prince Kofi Amoabeng.

The other accused persons in that case were Raymond Amanfu, UT Holdings Ltd., Catherine Johnson, and Robert Kwesi Armah.

In the UniBank case, the former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, his son Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II, who was the CEO of UniBank before its collapse, and other executives were also charged with money laundering.

However, the notice of withdrawal applies only to Dr Asiama, other accused persons are expected to continue to face the charges in court.

