WAEC urges parents’ cooperation to expedite action on withheld results  

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has called on parents, guardians, and candidates to cooperate with the council to expedite the processing of withheld results.

In a statement issued by Mr. John K. Kapi, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, the council refuted claims that candidates with withheld results were being coerced or intimidated into writing statements.

The statement clarified that candidates were neither forced nor intimidated to provide written statements, as alleged by some parents.

WAEC explained that as part of its investigation process, the council had completed its review of the candidates’ scripts and invited both the candidates and their parents or guardians to meet with selected staff members for a fair hearing.

The council’s statement followed the release of provisional results for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on December 30, 2024.

WAEC noted that the Ghana Examinations Committee, during its 37th meeting, had approved the withholding of results for certain candidates due to their alleged involvement in examination malpractice.

Reports from various media outlets indicated that candidates and their families have visited WAEC offices in Accra and Sunyani, among other locations, seeking clarification regarding the withheld results.

Source: GNA