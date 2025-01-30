Police looking for two girls for stealing gold and GH¢41,000,

The Twifo Praso Police are on the heels of two girls, aged eight and 15 years who on Wednesday, stole GH¢41,000 and some gold from a gold buyer’s shop at Twifo Praso in the Twifo-Atti Morkwa District of the Central Region.

It is unclear what motivated the girls to commit the crime, which has left the community in shock and disbelief.

According to Mr Enoch Boateng, owner of the shop, the two girls who are strangers in the town, visited his shop and asked for assistance to purchase gold.

However, while he was momentarily distracted, the girls seized the opportunity to steal the money and some gold and bolted.

The distressed shop owner told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that he detected the theft some hours after the girls had left.

He lamented that all his capital was gone and appealed to the police to do all in its power to apprehend the girls.

A police source said the incident was being investigated.

Source: GNA