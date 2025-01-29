Barker-Vormawor apologises to Appointments Committee over bribery allegations 

Political activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor Wednesday rendered an unqualified apology to the Appointments Committee of Parliament over a bribery allegation against the chair of the Committee and its members on a social media post.

Mr Barker-Vormawor has also agreed to pull down the statement he admitted authoring and issued a disclaimer on the one he did not author.

“My post was not intended to disparage members of the Committee and had not intended to say that the members of this Committee have received or demanded bribes from various individuals.

“At no point was my statement intended to communicate same and for those reasons I apologize,” Mr Barker-Vormawor made these remarks when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday to clarify his social media posts.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, a Co-Convenor of Democracy Hub, added that he was not a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), however, believed in the orientation of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

Earlier, his Counsel, Nana Ato Dadzie, an astute lawyer with over 50 years’ experience at the bar, engaged the members of the Committee to explain the rationale of his client’s posts.

Nana Ato Dadzie described his client as a “strong supporter of democracy” who exposes ills in society and his posts on social media were just ways to exercise his rights under the 1992 Constitution as a “Whistle Blower” based on snippets of information he received in his mails.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Mr Benard Ahiafor, the Chairman of the Parliament’s Appointments Committee raised the issue of the bribery allegations made by Mr Barker-Vormawor before vetting commenced.

He, therefore, directed the Clerk to Parliament to summon Mr Barker-Vormawor to appear before the Committee to substantiate his claims.

Source: GNA